MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Palmetto Senior High School student Jeremy Singer, who was originally arrested for aggravated battery with serious injury, but on Thursday, the judge granted him a lesser charge of battery, meaning he will be released from juvenile detention.

In the courtroom, Singer’s family and several of his friends were in attendance to support the young baseball player.

Singer was arrested on Tuesday during school hours after being accused of injuring a fellow teammate at Coral Reef Park during baseball practice. Edward O’Donnell IV, Singer’s attorney, said the entire team was upset on Jan. 18, the day of the attack, because a student brought food to the field, which caused the entire team to run laps.

According to the arrest report, Singer meant to scare the victim when he threw an air horn at him. The horseplay led to the victim needing six stitches as the air horn caused a laceration on his ear.

“Jeremy did not intend in any way to harm this person,” said O’Donnell IV in an interview with 7News. “He intended to throw that object at him–didn’t think it would harm him and, in fact, shortly thereafter, he wrote him a text. Not trying to deny what he did, he said, ‘I am so sorry. I did not mean to do that.’ [He] apologized.”

The mother of the teen who was injured, Nicolette Bory, was contacted after the hearing, but she did not answer phone calls from 7News. However, she posted photos of her son’s injury on her Instagram story and wrote, “Let’s show everyone what they didn’t show in court. This wasn’t an accident or nothing accidentally thrown his way. JEREMY SINGER DID THAT.”

The judge ordered Singer on house arrest and no contact with the victim. He is set to appear in court again on Feb 3.

