SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The judge overseeing the billion dollar settlement reached after a condominium collapsed in Surfside is finding and fighting fraud.

At a hearing held on Wednesday, he identified more than 450 bogus claims for payment from people or entities with no connection to the tragedy that unfolded at the Champlain Towers South building.

The judge said most of the bad-faith claims to profit off the collapse are coming from California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado — and affiliated with a website that illegally shows people how to file for damages in certain class-action settlements without providing proof.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.