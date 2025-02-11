MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman, who was shot eight times by her ex-boyfriend, stood before him in court, years after the attempt on her life.

Police bodycam footage was shown as evidence in court in the trial of Gale Blount accused of shooting his ex repeatedly in her Miami Gardens apartment in May 2021.

As the trial began Tuesday, officers who first arrived on the scene and a crime scene investigator took the stand to testify.

Bridget Knighton, the victim, spent years in recovery following the shooting.

In court Tuesday, she is seeking the maximum punishment for her attacker.

Just as the case was about to come to an end with a plea deal and 20 years in prison, her lawyer said a judge had changed their mind.

“This is simply a young lady seeking justice for what happened to her by a very evil man,” said Kionne McGhee, Knighton’s attorney. “The judge rejected that particular plea offer after hearing from my client. Of course she’s going to feel as if nothing is going to prevent this young man, or this demon, from actually coming out and doing more harm to her.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Knighton was called to testify.

“I had called 911 so he could hear the sirens, and he was like, ‘This [expletive] called the police on me, I’m going to kill her, then I’ll have to kill myself,'” Knighton said. “Every time he pulled the trigger he said something. I remember him saying, ‘Look what you made me do’.”

She also told the jury that after her ex-boyfriend shot her, he told her ‘Look what you made me do’ and said 20 years is not enough for him.

Blount currently faces charges of attempted murder.

His attorneys are now claiming the shooting was in self-defense.

