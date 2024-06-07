MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been nearly three years since the manager of a South Beach restaurant suffered a sudden strike to the nose at the hands of a bicyclist. Now attorneys for the suspect are trying to get key pieces of evidence tossed, and they said a series of 7News stories are the reason why.

The request by the attorneys of Ronald Moss has added drama to an already tense case that is finally going to trial.

The victim in the 2021 attack, restaurant manager Wallace Khan appeared in court Thursday. He said he remembers the incident as if it had happened yesterday.

“I looked around to survey the situation, and that’s when he hit me, right in the face, and broke my nose,” said Khan as he punched his hand.

Khan said he was clocked in the face while walking from work on Ocean Drive.

“I looked at [the cyclists] for a second, and that’s when he took the opportunity, punched me in the face and breaks my nose,” he said.

7News broke the story at the time.

Miami Beach Police said Moss, who they alleged to be part of local gang of bicyclists, was the man who sucker punched Khan, as seen on city-issued surveillance video, as the victim walked employees to their car and became entangled with the men on bikes.

Moss was later arrested for the crime.

“Did you get a good look at who was on that bicycle?” a prosecutor asked Khan in court.

“I did,” said Khan.

“Do you see that person in the courtroom today?” asked the prosecutor.

“I do,” said Khan.

“Can you please identify him by an article of clothing?” asked the prosecutor.

“He’s in the orange jumpsuit,” said Khan.

Thursday’s hearing was held to address motions filed by the defense to throw out evidence in the case, pertaining to Moss being identified by Khan in a photo lineup and a confession made by Moss to arresting officers.

The judge ruled to deny both motions.

Also played in court were 7News stories featuring that rough night.

They’ve not been able to start the trial yet, in part because Moss was arrested for other violent crimes. This trial is scheduled to begin June 17..

