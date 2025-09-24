MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents fighting eviction from a mobile home park in Sweetwater are waiting to find out whether or not they’ll be evicted after making a request to a judge, as the deadline to get out arrives.

It’s been a months-long battle for the about 220 residents of Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park, and all but one are still waiting to learn their fate Wednesday as to whether they will be forced to vacate the premises.

David Winker, the attorney representing the residents, argued before a judge in a Miami courtroom, Wednesday morning, after he filed a motion to extend the deadline to vacate. He claimed that only some of the residents were given proper notice to vacate their homes.

Winker was arguing on behalf of only one of these residents during Wednesday morning’s hearing. The judge, one of six presiding over the motion, ultimately denied the attoney’s motion, but it only pertains to that one resident.

What this means for the other hundreds of residents still remains unclear.

“They didn’t properly serve all the parties. They took a shortcut. They served only one of the residents, one of the tenants in each of the cases. Sometimes there was two, but they didn’t serve everybody,” said Winker, “so our argument in this case was, the court has adjudicated the rights of tenants without them being served, without them being present at the case.”

Back in November, these residents were told to vacate their trailers by the end of May. The landowners, CRE Holdings, offered them a tiered buyout, offering them up to $14,000 for those residents who left the earliest.

Attorneys told 7News they expect these landowners to go potentially door to door to each of those residents’ homes and provide them with a proper eviction notice. Whether this means hanging an actual piece of paper on their front doors is unclear.

A second hearing on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. That’s when the rest of the residents are expected to learn whether or not they’ll be evicted.

