MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge denied bond for a former Miami-Dade Police lieutenant who was arrested following an hours-long standoff in Southwest Miami-Dade after she barricaded herself inside a home.

Evelyn Fernandez stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Christine Hernandez on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am going to deny a motion to set a bond in this case and will continue to hold Ms. Fernandez with no bond,” the judge said.

Fernandez’s family was disheartened to learn the judge’s decision.

Fernandez is accused of shooting at her ex-boyfriend, David Sanchez, on Oct. 26 and fleeing the scene.

Sanchez took the stand in court Wednesday.

“I fled for my life for three and a half miles while she was shooting at me,” Sanchez said.

On Oct. 27, police said, Fernandez barricaded herself for nearly 12 hours at a home in the area of 174th Street and Southwest 142nd Place.

Sanchez testified that he did not want her to be released, claiming his life is still in danger

“I am concerned, worried and afraid that, based on her past actions, that she will end up killing me or hurting my family,” he said.

According to the police report, the chaotic situation began at Sanchez’s house. He said that they were ending their relationship.

“I tried to end the relationship,” Sanchez said.

Fernandez then allegedly shot at Sanchez’s car door as he sat inside and fled the scene.

MDPD units and SWAT teams arrived at the home where Fernandez had barricaded herself and established a command post as they attempted to coax her out.

The standoff ended at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 27. Police said Fernandez was found in the attic and was distracted with tear gas and robots. Fernandez was taken into custody.

Fernandez’s daughter Kristina was also at the hearing. After it ended, she told 7News that the situation is unfair.

“I do not think she is a risk at harming [Sanchez] or his family. I think it was more like in the heat of the moment,” she said. “I don’t think she threatened his kids, knowing that she has me. She’s very protective.”

This isn’t the first time a rocky relationship involving Fernandez has made the news. In April of 2016, her ex-boyfriend, former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Alvarez, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after being accused by Fernandez of domestic violence. Alvarez’s charges were eventually dropped after Fernandez failed to testify against him during his court appearance.

In July of the same year, Fernandez was charged with breaking and ransacking for allegedly breaking into Alvarez’s apartment.

Fernandez is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder. She is expected back in court on July 29.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.