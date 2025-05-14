MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused in the shooting death of his neighbor has been denied bond.

Pedro Blanco, 55, is facing a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor, Yeondris Campos, in Hialeah Tuesday.

Blanco appeared in court before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer where he was given no bond.

Hialeah Police said they responded to reports of shots being fired near 710 East Ninth Street, there they found Campos laying in the entryway of his apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s cousin, Braulio, told 7News in Spanish that they were inside an apartment when they heard a knock at the door. Yeondris and another man went to answer the door—adding that the victim was in the front—when the Blanco, who knocked, shot and killed him.

Family said the victim did not know the shooter.

According to Blanco’s arrest report, Hialeah Police were able to conform he lived next door and a ring camera captured the moment he opened fire, killing Campos.

Inside his apartment, police recovered the apparent murder weapon and a spent casing inside a kitchen garbage bin.

Investigators said this appeared to be a dispute between neighbors.

The victim’s family said the hardest part now is the suffering they will endure after losing their loved one.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not stated a motive and it’s unclear what the dispute was about.

