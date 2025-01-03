MIAMI (WSVN) - A federal judge has ruled that former real estate mogul, Alon Alexander, will remain in custody awaiting trial on sex-related charges. Meanwhile, a judge will decide his twin brother, Oren’s, fate at a later date.

On Monday, their defense attorney asked the judge to release the two on house arrest and offered the family’s assets, worth millions of dollars, as leverage for the brother’s release.

But that was not the case Friday morning inside a downtown Miami courthouse where the twins appeared for a back-to-back bond hearing.

The judge ultimately denied Alon’s bond, while a decision on Oren’s bond was pushed back.

After the hearing, the twin’s defense attorney, Howard Srebnick, had some harsh words for the alleged victims, implying that most of them were lying.

The twins and their older brother, Tal, are charged with sex trafficking and accused of raping more than 40 women from Miami to New York.

Tal, who was denied bond in December, also remains in federal custody.

Federal prosecutors argued that the brothers are a danger to the community and a flight risk, given they are facing 15 years or life in prison if convicted, they’d be willing to risk it all and the judge agreed.

The State Attorney’s Office claims the FBI has interviewed more than 50 victims of the trio, stating 42 of them claimed to have been raped or sexually assaulted by at least one of the brothers between 2010 and 2021.

This comes as another federal suit was filed in Colorado accusing the brothers of sexual assault in 2017.

Oren is expected to be back in court next week where a judge is expected to decide whether or not he will remain in custody until trial.

Their attorney expressed plans to appeal Alon’s case.

