MIAMI (WSVN) - Two prominent real estate brothers who were arrested following an FBI raid at their Miami home, accused of drugging and raping women appeared in court.

Alon Alexander and Oren Alexander are facing several charges, which include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. A third brother, Tal Alexander, faces the same charge, and another relative, Ohad Fisherman, is accused of raping a victim with the brothers.

The charges against the Alexanders stem from three incidents in Miami Beach between 2016 and 2021. One case involved both Alon and Tal and the other two only named Oren.

During their court appearances on Thursday, a judge denied bond for Alon in the 2016 case. He is scheduled to appear before a division judge on Friday.

Oren was also denied bond on that same case but on the two other charges he is facing, he was given a $25,000 bond and was ordered to be placed on house arrest. He was also ordered to hand over his passports, and both brothers were instructed to stay away from the victims.

Oren made a plea to the judge.

“Your honor, my wife is nine months pregnant, due any day now with our first child,” he said. “Her family is in Brazil. She’s counting on me to be with her during labor.”

“You have a very good attorney, you’re gonna be hearing tomorrow before the division judge, that judge will consider any argument,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The twins’ attorney said he plans on presenting a bond proposal to the state on Friday during that hearing.

