HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has delayed a decision in the case of a Hialeah teen accused of murdering his mother.

7News cameras captured the family of 13-year-old Derek Rosa in tears as they walked out of court on Thursday.

Loved ones were once again disappointed in a judge’s words following repeated requests for Rosa to be held in juvenile jail as he awaits his trial.

Rosa is being charged as an adult and is currently being held in an adult facility.

Investigators said Rosa fatally stabbed his mother, Irina Garcia, as she slept beside his newborn baby half-sister in their Hialeah apartment. Oct. 12.

It was Rosa himself who called 911.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.