MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida judge has ruled that Jorge Barahona is not competent to stand trial for the murder of his adopted daughter in 2011.

The charges against Barahona stem from a gruesome incident where police discovered 10-year-old Nubi Barahona dead, wrapped in a plastic bag and covered with chemicals, in the bed of a pickup truck on the side of I-95.

Meanwhile, her twin brother, Victor, was found in the cab suffering seizures from chemical burns.

