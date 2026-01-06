MIAMI (WSVN) - New details have emerged at a Miami court appearance regarding the case of a 15-year-old who was accused of killing his own mother in 2023.

Prosecutors said that Derek Rosa, who was 13 years old when he was accused of fatally stabbing his mother over two years ago, confessed to stabbing his own mother to death on camera.

However, Rosa’s defense team said that the recording should not have been played during the trial. But a judge ruled otherwise, allowing the recording to be played.

“Where exactly did you cut her?” asked an investigator.

“At first, I cut her right here,” said Rosa, who was 13 at the time.

“Uh, there’s some red stains right there. Is that blood?” asked the investigator.

“I think it is,” responded Rosa.

“OK,” responded the investigator.

“I have a little bit of blood on my hands,” said Rosa.

“On your hands too?” asked the investigator.

“Yes,” responded Rosa.

The recording of Rosa speaking to a Hialeah police detective was previously released to the public.

However, the teen’s lawyers asked the court to suppress the evidence at trial, saying he did not fully understand his right to remain silent.

“He’s here for seeking the truth, the process here is for finding out what are reliable facts,” said Judge Hersch.

The judge ultimately ruled that the taped confession could be played before the jury.

Rosa’s defense team also said they are trying to reach a plea agreement before trial.

Several of Rosa’s supporters also showed up for the hearing to support the defendant.

During the hearing, the judge also refused to delay the trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Jan. 20.

