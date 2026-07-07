MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans of Argentina’s national soccer team gathered at restaurants and bars in Miami Beach and across Miami-Dade County to watch and then celebrate the big win for their team in the round of 16 match against Egypt.

7News cameras captured a full house at the Manolo location along Collins Avenue in North Beach, just after noon on Tuesday.

The hotspot hit capacity even before the highly anticipated World Cup showdown even started.

Outside Manolo, groups of fans could be seen standing in the heat, hoping for a chance to get inside to watch the match.

“Super excited, I came here all the way from Asia, from Mongolia; I flew 25 hours to see the game,” said a fan.

It was the first time the two nations had ever faced off. In the opening minutes, Egypt made the first goal and then made a second one, leaving Argentina fans holding their breath.

“The beginning was horrible. The insane luck that they were having and everything had everyone here quiet, quiet, quiet,” said fan Dylan Garcia.

But with minutes left to spare in the match, Lionel Messi showed why many commentators in the soccer world call him the GOAT.

“We came back, we came back!” said Garcia.

“I was already were expecting it! We were all with our hearts in the middle of our throats, and it’s how it is. That’s what it means to be an Argentinian. That’s what it is. We strive under pressure, so look out for us!” said fan Rodrigo Tubert.

The defending champions reminded the world of exactly who they are. At the 79th minute, Cristian Romero scored a goal. Then less than 10 minutes later, Messi scored the team’s second goal and during stoppage time, Enzo Fernández scored a goal.

“We won the match, finally! Now, we’re ready for Kansas and then the [World] Cup,” said fan Mita.

“Messi is the GOAT. We just had to wait and see,” said Tubert.

Fans waved Messi-themed flags and chanted his name across the restaurant.

Moments after the come-from-behind win, cameras inside the Atlanta Stadium captured an emotional Messi taking in the victory.

Fans wiping away happy tears were also captured by 7News cameras at Manolo.

Following the victory, fans continued to party inside and outside the restaurant, turning the section into Little Buenos Aires. Argentina flags flew loud and proud as many wore their blue and white jerseys.

The party then extended to the beach. Cameras captured a fan banging on a bass drum as others danced and sang around him.

“When we come to North Beach, it’s always to be with the family, be with the drums singing, jumping dancing, it’s all part of our culture. We’re all used to winning,” said a fan.

“There were a lot of Argentinians shouting and like excited,” said another fan.

As fans partied, Miami Beach Police offered a beefed-up presence to make sure the big crowds were kept in control. Even Coral Gables Police trotted out their SWAT vehicle.

Cellphone video also capture jubilant crowds celebrating Argentina’s victory on the pitch at Lo De Lea in North Miami.

Argentina will now face the winner of Switzerland vs Colombia on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

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