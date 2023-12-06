MIAMI (WSVN) - Juanita Castro, sister of former Cuban rulers Fidel Castro and Raul Castro, died on Monday, according to the Miami Herald.

Castro, 90, was a strong opponent against the communist regime in Cuba.

In 1964, she settled in Miami. But before leaving Cuba, she worked as a CIA agent and helped free 200 people who wanted to leave the island.

In Miami, Castro started a pharmacy, which she later sold.

After going into exile, she never returned to Cuba.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.