SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Senior Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor at a Miami-Dade high school was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The instructor, retired U.S. Army Col. Eliezer Santana, worked at South Miami Senior High School since 2006.

Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested Santana, 75, back in June after students and parents accused him of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Students who spoke with 7News on Wednesday found the news disturbing.

“I just think he shouldn’t had done that, and if they became a teacher, and they knew they were going to be around kids, no,” said Rosalin Ramos.

“It’s really weird. I never had a teacher do that, and it makes me really doubt how safe you can be with teachers,” said another student.

Students and parents were notified by the school about Santana’s arrest two weeks ago.

“The school notified the parents, and they told the parents the name of the teacher, and they had expelled the teacher from the school,” said Ramos.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the unsettling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, he was immediately removed from the school site and subsequently arrested after an investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department. This district is committed to upholding all employees to the highest standard of integrity and respect and this type of comportment will not be tolerated. As a result, his employment with the District was terminated and the individual has been precluded from seeking future employment with the District. Miami-Dade County Public Schools

One student, Keovin, spoke to 7News about Santana as an instructor and his thoughts after hearing the allegations.

“Did you ever have him as a teacher,” said 7News Jessica Vallejo.

“I did. Sophomore year,” said Keovin.

“How was he?” said Vallejo.

“A regular teacher, I guess. Pretty strict,” said Keovin. “Just kind of disgusting to me, I guess. I don’t know, I don’t have no thought other than that, I guess.”

According to the arrest report, Santana sent several text messages to the student some reading, “I can be your sugar daddy,” “I miss you, I love you,” “Thinking about you,” and “Tell me what you need, and want, and I will get it for you.”

Sanatana is now facing serious charges including child abuse.

