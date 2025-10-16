MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe’s Stone Crab is back open for the season.

The seasonal restaurant is set to open its doors for its 113th season in Miami Beach.

Staff has prepared close to 800 pounds of Stone Crabs to be served.

The first servings will be at 5 p.m. for dinner, with around a thousand people already expected to be served.

Thursday morning, fishermen went out before 5 a.m. and caught 1,800 pounds of Stone Crabs from Marathon in the Florida Keys in preparation.

Trucks delivered the loads of crabs bright and early ahead of the restaurant’s opening.

Executive Chef Jim Pastor shared the magic behind what makes the crabs taste so good.

“It’s the quality of the crab, we’re very detailed when it comes to that, and a very high standard on what kind of crab we do serve, it’s prepared simply, they’re boiled,” said Pastor. “We serve our mustard sauce, it’s been a legacy mustard sauce, it’s the best in the town and you know just a little bit of lime and you let the sweetness of the crab do all the talking.”

When asked what his secret was, Pastor credited the people around him.

“What’s my secret? Well, my secret is the team, really, I mean, I couldn’t do it without the team around me,” said Pastor.

If you do want to beat the rush Thursday night, you can head on over to take out and possibly get your hands on some fresh stone crabs; however, this is not a guarantee.

