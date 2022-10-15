MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time to get cracking again in Miami Beach.

Joe’s Stone Crab on Friday reopened its doors for its 110th season.

7News cameras captured customers at the popular restaurant as they lined up to enjoy the iconic seafood on opening day.

While this is an annual visit for many — and it can be a lot more often than that for area residents — a 7News crew spotted a first-timer.

“I’ve never been here. I’ve heard lots of good things about it,” said customer Neil Alonso. “We’ve had a mutual friend from [Dallas-Fort Worth] tell us that this is one of the best places to eat, and we had the fortunateness to bring the family for a vacation this week, and we wanted to make sure we stopped by.”

Joe’s is a South Beach staple. Its season runs through May 1.

