MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A special event had people eating crabs for a cause and giving back the Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade held its 12th annual Claws for Kids hosted by Joe’s Stone Crabs.

Attendees got the chance to enjoy Joe’s legendary stone crabs all in the name of positive programming for kids in our community.

7News anchor Belkys Nerey had the honor of emceeing the program and handed out raffle prizes.

“The beginning of summer and the time of greatest need for kids in our community,” said Sunbeam Television CEO Andy Ansin. “The Girls & Boys Club really needs the funds and is working to keep the kids involved and engaged.”

“We provide, from recreational to educational to learning experiences, field trips, Everglades trips. The idea is for kids to have different experiences for them to grow and develop,” said Alex Rodriguez, President of Boys & Girls Club Miami-Dade.

This year’s event was held in memory of Judy Kramer, a longtime Boys & Girls Club board member who helped create and chair the event before her passing in 2021.

