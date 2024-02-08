MIAMI (WSVN) - During a Miami Commission meeting, Commissioner Joe Carollo was served with a summons during public comments.

The summons was made Thursday morning.

A process server, announced, “Joe Carollo, I have a summons of complaint for you to have you removed from office.”

The man was then cut short on the microphone and appeared to leave documents on the podium before walking out.

Following a federal order in January, U.S. Marshals began the process of repossessing his assets in Coconut Grove last week.

This latest summons follows Carollo’s loss in a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit against Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla, the owners of Ball & Chain in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The battle between Carollo and the owners of the music and entertainment venue has been going on for years. In June of 2023, a federal jury found the commissioner liable for harassing Fuller and Pinilla and ordered him to pay $63.5 million in damages.

Carollo previously told 7News that the courts have delayed his ability to fight this civil lawsuit against him, adding he has no plans to step down.

7News is working to determine exactly what type of documents the commissioner received and if it’s connected to the recent civil judgment.

