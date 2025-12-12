MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s District 3 Commissioner and Vice-Chair, Joe Carollo, has resigned from his seat just one week before his term was set to end.

Carollo first entered Miami’s political scene in 1979 as a commissioner. This year, instead of running for the same seat, he chose to run for mayor, but the 70-year-old came in fourth in the election.

In an Instagram post, Carollo gave no explanation as to why he chose to leave office early, but said helping other will remain his priority.

The resignation brings an end to the Carollo political dynasty, as his brother Frank Carollo lost in the race for Miami’s District 3 Commissioner to political newcomer Rolando Escalona.

Escalona will be sworn in next week.

