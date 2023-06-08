COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo attended the first commission meeting since a jury in Fort Lauderdale found him liable for harassing businesses in Little Havana as an act of political retaliation, and calls for him to step down are not dying down.

As a result, he was ordered to pay compensatory and punitive damages totaling $63.5 million to the owners of Ball & Chain.

Carollo said he is confident that he will not have to pay.

“I am not having to pay for it because we’re going to win this in appeal,” Carollo said.

Carollo is now speaking publicly after his guilty verdict.

“I’m in a position right now that I can’t speak anywhere near as freely as I would like to,” he said, “because there’s a lot of motions, there’s a lot of things that are still present that would put me in worse harm’s way or my attorney’s.”

His lengthy legal battle with the owners of Ball & Chain was filed five years ago. The nightclub’s owners claim Carollo repeatedly used his position to bully the business because they didn’t support him politically.

Carollo’s legal fees have already stacked up to at least $2 million, and they will be paid through the city’s insurance.

“I think I can hold my head up and say that I’ve been a money-making machine for the city, that even if the city had to pay $2 million for me every year in attorney’s fees or anything, I’m bringing them so much more by being here, that it’s a plus for the city,” he said. “They should have guys like me, one after another.“

The City of Miami said taxpayers will not pay the bill because the commissioner is responsible.

“It’s a process. We have to respect the process. We are not liable, not a single penny from the $63 million in the City of Miami is liable,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

During public comments at Thursday’s commission meeting, a voter called for Carollo’s resignation.

“I think Commissioner Joe Carollo should resign. I think you’re a criminal and shame on you,” said voter Thomas Kennedy.

Several other people are also rallying for Carollo’s resignation.

The commissioner said it’s all a witch hunt.

“These have been people that have been opposing me in association with the plaintiffs with some time,” Carollo said.

7News was unable to talk to Carollo before the meeting. As for when his appeal will be filed, the commissioner’s attorneys are working on it.

