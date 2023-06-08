COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - On Thursday, Joe Carollo appeared at the first Miami City Commissioner meeting since a jury in Fort Lauderdale found him responsible for harassing businesses in Little Havana as an act of political retaliation.

As a result, he was ordered to pay compensatory and punitive damages totaling $63.5 million to the owners of Ball & Chain.

The City of Miami said taxpayers will not pay the bill because the commissioner is responsible.

“It’s a process. We have to respect the process. We are not liable, not a single penny from the $63 million in the City of Miami is liable,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

During public comments, a voter called for Carollo’s resignation.

“And also, I do want to say I think Commissioner Joe Carollo should resign. I think you’re a criminal and shame on you,” said voter Thomas Kennedy.

7News was unable to talk to Carollo before the meeting.

Carollo said he plans to appeal the jury’s decision.

