Job News to hold mega job fair in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Job News USA will be hosting a mega job fair in Miami Lakes.

The job fair will be held at Don Shula’s Hotel located at 6842 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday.

Job-seekers will get the chance to meet with employers for job opportunities in one of over 30 companies in attendance, including Cox Media Group, McDonald’s, Aflac, the United States Air Force and more.

Job-seekers must dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.