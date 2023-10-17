CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people gathered at a rally in Coral Gables to push for peace in Israel and Gaza.

Around 40-50 people attended the protest organized by South Florida Jewish Voice for Peace on Monday, gathering just after 4 p.m., wanting the opportunity to exercise their right to protest.

They picked the spot strategically to protest in front of Senator Rick Scott’s office, with the intention of asking the government to get more involved by “demanding a ceasefire immediately”.

The group said their focus is on helping the people of Gaza, specifically that the push for peace is in an effort to protect Palestinians living in Gaza.

“The slaughtering of innocent people as manifested by the bombing less than an hour or so ago, of a civilian hospital in which more than 500 people were killed,” said Alan Levine of the South Florida Jewish Voice for Peace. “That kind of slaughter is simply inexcusable, indefensible, and we’re here to say ‘No, not in our name.'”

Coral Gables Police officers were on the scene and they told the group that they are free to stay there as long as they do not block the sidewalk or stand on private property.



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.