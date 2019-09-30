Jewish community celebrates beginning of Rosh Hashanah in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Jewish community across the globe celebrated the beginning of Rosh Hashanah at sundown on Sunday, and South Florida was no exception.

Congregants came together at Temple Judea in Coral Gables to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

“In our tradition, there are these 10 days of awe, and during these days, we are supposed to be doing the work of what we call t’shuvah, which is repentance,” said Rabbi Judith L. Siegal of Temple Judea.

The ritual for the holiday includes blowing a ceremonial ram’s horn, called a shofar, and eating apples dipped in honey, a symbol for having a sweet new year.

