MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Jewish community came together this weekend across Florida to reflect on their history and pray for their future, as state lawmakers plan to address safety concerns in a special session this week.

Members of the Jewish community gathered Sunday in Miami Beach for an evening of prayer on the 85th anniversary of “Kristallnacht,” or the “Night of Broken Glass.”

German Nazis destroyed more than 7,000 businesses and killed 91 Jews on Crystal Night, between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938.

The gathering comes at a challenging time, as the Israel-Hamas war rages on, and hate is at an all-time high.

“Since the war in Israel began, we have seen antisemitism skyrocket to new and dangerous heights, both in America and around the world,” said a speaker at the event in Miami Beach.

Florida lawmakers are set to meet during a special session Monday with the goal of cracking down on safety issues for the Jewish community.

“I’m the only Republican Jew in the legislature, and I can tell you personally, it’s a scary time to be Jewish,” said Florida State Rep. Randy Fine.

The proposals aim to steer $25 million in emergency funding to Jewish day schools and preschools to help bolster security and protect children there.

Specifically, the money will go toward items like shatter-proof windows and security cameras. Ten million dollars would also go toward protecting nonprofits, including houses of worship, museums and community centers — places that could be under threat as warnings from the federal government on terrorism increase.

“We need to make sure that Jewish families are safe right now,” said Fine.

Recent hate-fueled incidents in South Florida include a sign slasher stabbing a message in support of Israel at a cafe in Miami Beach. Last week in Boca Raton, vandals defaced a family’s property with graffiti outside of their home. It reads “Happy Halloween,” followed by a pornographic drawing and the word “Jews.”

Sunday night, Rabbi Yossi Harlig from the Chabad of Kendall in Pinecrest and David Schachter, a 94-year old Holocaust survivor from Miami, made their way to Tallahassee to give the invocation and prayer for Monday’s special session

“Being Jewish is something to be proud of. Being Jewish is something that a Jew should feel like he can live his life as a Jew and not have to be scared, and feel like our elected officials are there to back us if, God forbid, there is any hate, to make sure to get rid of it right away,” said Harlig. “You know, it goes from speech and right away, unfortunately, sometimes from speech and hateful speech can go into action, and that’s what we hope they’re going to get that message from us, because we can’t be silent. ‘Never again’ is here today.”

The special session is set to begin at 10 a.m. Fine said these security proposals should pass easily.

