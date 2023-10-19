AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida jewelry store was damaged after suspected burglars crashed into it.

7News cameras on Thursday captured crews boarding up the front of International Jewelers Exchange, located at 19275 Biscayne Blvd.

Security at the jewelry store told 7News that that suspects used a stolen flatbed truck to drive through the front of the store.

“They backed the flatbed into the area where you see it’s all boarded up, backed in through the store,” said Tony Austin, head of security.

According to Aventura Police, a call came in at 6:14 a.m. in regards to an attempted burglary. When officers arrived, they were able to quickly thwart the suspects from committing a theft.

“Nothing was taken, they fled the scene, they left the original flatbed over there and they fled by some other needs,” Austin said.

At around noon, workers returned to the store to board up a massive hole.

“I was shocked to come and see it like that, it’s terrible,” said Matilda, a shopper. “I was here yesterday last night, it was so nice.”

No injuries were reported.

The suspects remain at large.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

