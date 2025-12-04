MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who worked at a jewelry store in downtown Miami spent several months stealing small items before selling them at a pawn shop, police said.

According to Miami Police, 45-year-old Nubia Torres lined her pockets by selling off small pieces of jewelry she took from the store she worked at in the area of Northeast First Street and North Miami Avenue in Miami’s Jewelry District.

The store’s owner reportedly noticed several items had gone missing in early September.

After reviewing the store’s security footage, he called police.

According to the arrest report, Torres was captured on camera several times between June and August rearranging boxes of jewelry in the store’s back room while “systematically removing pieces of high-value jewelry in small amounts to avoid detection.”

The arrest report states the suspect would then return to her desk, where she hid the merchandise inside her purse.

Among the items Torres is accused of stealing are links from a Cuban link chain valued at more than $100,000, along with several gold bracelets.

After stealing the items, detectives said, the employee would sell them off at pawn shops.

Bodycam video shows officers take Torres into custody on Sept. 9.

She faces a slew of charges, including grand theft and dealing with stolen property.

While her bond has been set by a judge, Torres remains behind bars on an immigration hold.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.