SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry owner with an active online presence and his family were held at gunpoint during an overnight armed home invasion in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home, located near Southwest 284th Street, and blocked off nearby roads as they conducted their investigation, early Thursday morning.

Investigators said York Valdez was standing in his driveway when he was ambushed by three armed subjects, at around midnight.

“He was ambushed by them. He did not know they were there. They approached him at gunpoint and took him into the home,” said MDSO spokesperson Samantha Choon

Valdez, who owns York Jewelers, gets millions of views a week on apps such as TikTok where he promotes and sells his jewelry.

But on Thursday, Valdez said he learned his lesson.

He said the masked men entered the home, while holding him and his family at gunpoint, and ransacked it.

“They thought I had money at my home, and it’s the first time that I bring an expensive watch to my house. I usually never even wear a watch,” he said.

He said the masked men told him to sit down and that they knew who he was.

“They put me on the second floor for five hours and stole all my jewelry and watches,” said Valdez.

The family’s screams filled the air and echoed throughout the neighborhood. Neighbors said they suspected something was happening.

“We heard the dogs barking but, you know, dogs bark all the time. We heard a little scream, and then they stopped. It was three males in dark clothing. That’s unusual over here,” said a neighbor.

Valdez speculates his large following on TikTok made him a target.

“I have a lot of followers on TikTok. More than 5 million people see me every week, so around 20 million, 50 million per month. So I’m very famous on TikTok, that’s what happening,” said Valdez.

He added the thieves got away with expensive jewelry, purses and clothes.

They also stole a car from the family’s driveway.

Outside of his home parked on the driveway remained lavish cars, a San Lázaro statue and a boat.

“Subjects fled in a pearl white Cadillac,” radioed an officer.

An empty spot remains where their Cadillac was parked.

“If I was alone, I would have fought one of them,” said Valdez.

Still shaken up, Valdez said he is grateful that his family is OK.

“I just care more, you know, about my family,” he said.

The subjects remain at large.

If you have any information on this home invasion or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

