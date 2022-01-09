MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas has returned to PortMiami, the cruise ship’s final stop for the rest of the month.

7News cameras captured the ship docked at PortMiami, early Sunday morning.

The company canceled sailing for the Jewel and three other ships due to COVID-related circumstances.

The Jewel also returned with over 100 COVID cases.

Symphony of the Seas also made its return to PortMiami on Saturday.

Royal Caribbean said that all ships on pause will resume voyages in February, March and April.

