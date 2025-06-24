MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - JetBlue Airways announced it will be halting service at Miami International Airport.

The airline company said the decision was made due to poor financial performance, with only a small presence at MIA of only one or two daily flights between Miami and Boston.

Officials said the decision will allow them to free up aircraft for new routes.

JetBlue Airways originally arrived at MIA in 2021, hoping to build on the post-pandemic travel surge.

The carrier said they will end service at MIA on Sept. 3.

The airline will continue to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

