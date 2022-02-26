MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police sergeant who survived a number of close calls and even trained a Miami Heat legend to be an officer has called it a career.

There were plenty of hugs at Miami Beach Police headquarters on Friday for Sgt. Jeff Motola.

“I’m just happy I was able to serve a community I grew up in,” he said.

His announcement comes after 25 years on the job.

In a bittersweet ceremony, the longtime officer retired in front of supporters, fellow officers and family members.

“Dad, I know you’re up there watching,” said Motola.

Loved ones bid a heartfelt goodbye to a Miami Beach native known for thriving under the pressure of life-or-death moments.

“We are losing one of the better street cops I’ve ever seen in my career, and more importantly, someone who’s a friend,” said a Miami Beach Police officer.

One of Motola’s larger-than-life friends, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, wished him well in a message, which also talked about their time togethe rin the mid-2000s when the athlete, then playing for the Miami Heat, was an honorary detective.

“Detective Motola, Sergeant Motola or whatever you are, I love you we’re going to miss you,” said O’Neal.

Motola’s star moments came in the street, like on Nov. 6, 2019, when he convinced a gunman near a school in a synagogue to give up his pistol.

“Whatever you’re going through, it’s not worth it,” Motola is heard saying in body camera footage.

He and another officer were honored for the peaceful outcome.

The following year, on Sept. 17, 2020, body camera footage showed Motola disarming a man in Miami Beach seen walking around with a rifle that was later found to be a pellet gun.

In 2016, Motola and other officers helped stop someone from jumping off a building.

His final radio call came Thursday.

“This is my final radio call. Thank you, guys. Over and out,” he said.

Friday’s ceremony was filled with emotional moments.

“I love you, man. That’s all I gotta say, and thank you, thank you all,” he said.

Motola first worked for the Surfside Police Department before coming to Miami Beach PD.

He eventually plans to become a reserve officer in retirement.

