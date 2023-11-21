MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s the season of giving, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is doing his part.

His Day One Foundation” donated $5 million to the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami.

That agency provides shelter for homeless families across South Florida.

“More and more, we’re seeing homeless families come to our doors. These are the most vulnerable of all, our children, and small children, and this grant will go a long way in helping us continue to provide dignity and a home and a roof over their heads,” said Peter Roustis-Arroyo of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami.

Including the Archdiocese of Miami, the foundation awarded $117 million to a total of 38 nonprofits across the U.S. that are working to end homelessness.

