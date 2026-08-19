NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after deputies said he fatally shot a victim during a dispute stemming from jealousy over the victim’s relationship with a witness in Miami.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, William Serrano Domenech was socializing with a witness Monday afternoon when the victim arrived and a verbal dispute broke out.

Investigators said Serrano Domenech began hitting the victim. When the witness tried to intervene, Serrano Domenech allegedly pulled a handgun from a fanny pack and shot the victim in the abdomen before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries, the report states.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute involving Serrano Domenech’s jealousy over the victim’s relationship with the witness.

Deputies spotted Serrano Domenech the following day near Northwest 32nd Street and 31st Avenue and detained him after he allegedly tried to evade them.

Deputies said they found a handgun inside a bag in his possession.

Serrano Domenech was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A judge ordered him held without bond on the murder charge pending a hearing and set his bond at $15,000 on the firearm charge.

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