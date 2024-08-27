MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A janitor at Miami International Airport has been arrested after, police say, he tried to take two Rolexes for himself from a passenger’s bag.

Fifty-seven-year-old Alberto Rabanal was caught on surveillance video swiping the bag, according to police.

Officials said the bag contained two Rolex watches worth $60,000 combined.

Detectives said they tracked Rabanal down and found the watches and took him into custody.

He was charged with second-degree grand theft.

