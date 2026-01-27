MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami celebrated the importance of education.

The city marked Monday as All in for Early Learning Day.

Communities across the city and throughout South Florida came together to elevate the importance of a child’s first five years and highlight why early learning is essential.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered a proclamation recognizing the day at United Way Miami’s Center for Excellence in Early Education.

“This is an amazing state-of-the-art program that helps to make sure that our children are ready to learn. In fact, they learn right here, so we’re not missing a beat,” said Levine Cava.

“That early start is absolutely critical for that child to have a very successful start as they go into kindergarten, and also as they progress throughout their educational lives,” said Symeria Hudson, President and CEO of United Way Miami.

Since its inception, the center has provided high-quality early education to over 80,000 children throughout Miami-Dade.

