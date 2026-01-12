MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami has a new city manager.

James Reyes was sworn into the office on Monday morning.

Mayor Eileen Higgins and city employees gathered for the occasion.

Higgins said Reyes brings experience and steady leadership needed for the job.

Reyes said he looks forward to working with residents to strengthen services and deliver results to the city.

