NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Aug. 28, 2016, 8-year-old Jada Page was shot and killed outside her grandmother’s house. More than seven years later, the search for the shooter continues and so does the grief.

“It feels like yesterday for me…and that’s why I’m like ‘you have to get up, you got to keep pushing’, said Rosalind Brown, Page’s mother.

For Brown, she continues pushing to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

She showed us a video from Jada’s last Christmas as she opened presents with her little sister in 2015. Santa brought her blue headphones that year.

“What did you get?” the mother asked Jada in the video.

“Blue is my favorite color,” said Page, as she was all smiles on her new hoverboard.

Brown wants more children to experience that kind of magic this holiday season.

“I’m doing it in honor of Jada because I can’t give Jada any toys anymore,” Brown said. “So you know what I can’t give it to you, but I can give it through you if that makes any sense.”

For the past two years, the Jada Page Foundation has delivered gifts to the students of Golden Glades Elementary School.

“To be able to see those kids, their face all lit up…it’s like I get to do Christmas more than once,” said Brown.

Brown plans to play Santa again this year and knows Jada will be watching.

“When I’m in that room… I can imagine her moving around the room… helping the kids and giving them toys… it just something to my spirit to be able to do this. It helps me get through the season.”

But she needs the community’s support to make it happen. Your donation will bring smiles to little faces at Golden Glades and comfort to a mom who is missing her little girl this Christmas

“Anybody that knew her, truly loved her,” said Brown. “I just want the world to remember her, know that she was loved and she was not here in vain.”

If you would like to donate, you can visit the Jada Page Foundation website by clicking here. The toy giveaway is this Thursday so make your donation as soon as possible.

