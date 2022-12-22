MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida foundation carried on a touching tradition to honor the memory of a girl who was taken too soon.

The Jada Page Foundation Toy Giveaway on Wednesday lit up young faces at Golden Glades Elementary School.

The foundation ensured every child has a gift this Christmas. The gesture is Rosalind Brown’s way of making sure her daughter, Jada Page, will always be remembered.

“Here we are on the second year being able to give back, just seeing all the kids, the excitement on their faces,” said Brown. “My goal is just to make sure that her legacy remains and that even the kids that might have not met her, that they know that she existed, know that she was here and know that she was loved.”

Page was shot and killed by an unknown gunman in 2016 outside her grandmother’s home in Northwest Miami-Dade. She was 8 years old.

Her mother says she’s still planning to do a lot more for children in the community in her daughter’s honor.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.