SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The maternity unit at Jackson South Medical Center will close Friday due to ongoing staffing challenges, hospital officials tell 7News.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Jackson Health System said frequent call-outs and nurse transfers have made it difficult to maintain safe staffing levels.

The hospital noted that all patients who were scheduled to deliver there have done so, and elective procedures have stopped, reducing demand for the service.

The closure affects 20 nurses assigned to the labor and delivery unit. Officials said the majority have accepted new roles within the health system, with 17 reassigned to positions at Jackson South, Holtz Children’s Hospital, the Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial and other facilities.

Three nurses are awaiting reassignments.

Hospital officials say the move is part of efforts to “ensure the highest standards of patient care and safety.”

