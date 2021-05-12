Jackson Memorial nurses receive superhero statue honoring them on International Nurses Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Nurses at Jackson Memorial have received an artistic healthcare honor.

Local artist Claudia La Bianca unveiled a 13-foot sculpture she made to pay tribute to the employees on International Nurses Day.

They were the inspiration for the superhero-inspired piece for all their hard work over the past year during the pandemic.

“They can feel positive about this moment. They’re being recognized, and that’s what is the main thing, and I think they need the recognition, and now they’re getting it,” La Bianca said.

“The selflessness that has come out of our staff has been just unimaginable, so to be honored by this amazing artist, you know, representing our nurses as heroes, means so very much to all of us,” said head nurse Carol Biggs.

This is the second time La Bianca has honored healthcare workers with her art.

At the start of the pandemic, she painted a giant mural on the side of the hospital with the same message behind it.

