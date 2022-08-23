MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a lifesaving celebration at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The Ryder Trauma Center honored it’s 30th anniversary, Tuesday.

Some who have been treated there, returned to thank doctors, nurses and support staff who have helped in their recovery.

“We were here for some time, so you guys would always make us feel welcomed here and at home,” said Jonathan Cruz. “Thank you guys, all of you guys, starting from the cleaning, to doctors, to nurses, everything. Thank you guys.”

Ryder Trauma opened in 1992.

It serves as the U.S. Army’s only trauma training center and is the designated South Florida facility to treat the President of the United States. The trauma center treats an average of 4,000 patients each year.

