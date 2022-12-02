MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital hosted a special celebration for its youngest patients.

Jackson Memorial Hospital threw a holiday party for children in its rehab center, Friday morning.

Patients got an opportunity to celebrate milestones they achieved on their road to recovery.

Staff members were by the children’s side and watched as their faces lit up during all the festivities.

“I think, for them, it’s really exciting, and it sees us in a different light,” said a physical therapist Chelsea Rodriquez. “Sometimes we try to make therapy as fun for the patients as possible, and I think this, for them, is that experience to say hey and bond with us in a different type of way.”

The children also got to meet Santa Claus, sing Christmas carols and jam out in music therapy sessions.

Each child also took home a Christmas present.

