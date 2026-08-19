MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Memorial Hospital celebrated a new addition for expecting mothers.

The South Florida hospital opened the Karlie Kloss Center for Maternal Health on Tuesday afternoon.

The newly renovated space is designed to provide pregnant patients specialized care as they prepare to give birth.

The center is named after the supermodel and entrepreneur, who is also a former patient. She was present at the unveiling.

“I believe every woman deserves to enter motherhood feeling safe, respected, and cared for. And my hope is that every woman who walks through the doors of the Karlie Kloss Center for Maternal Health feels what I felt here,” said Kloss.

The center was made possible thanks to a generous donation from the supermodel.

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