Jackson Memorial Hospital nurse dies from coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) — A nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami has become the third person in Miami-Dade County to die from the coronavirus.

A spokesperson from the hospital confirmed on Saturday that Araceli Buendia Ilagan, who worked in the intensive care unit, “recently died from complications of COVID-19.”

Messages from loved on ones on social media paid tribute to the longtime caregiver. In a Facebook post, her cousin called her a hero in the fight against the virus.

In another post, a co-worker said, “Too close to home … and rest in peace.”

These sentiments are echoed in the statement from JMH. It reads in part, “Araceli dedicated nearly 33 years of her life treating some of our most critically ill patients. During her long and storied career, she also mentored and trained other nurses, and was a champion for the profession.”

As we battle this global public health crisis, caregivers throughout the world are bravely serving on the front lines, often putting their patients’ lives before theirs.”

The statement went on to say, “These medical professionals – people like Araceli – are the true heroes, and we salute them all.”

The announcement of Ilagan’s death comes days after the first medical professional in South Florida died from the coronavirus. Dr. Alex Hsu who practiced internal medicine in Margate, died earlier this week, officials said. He was 67.

Hsu, whose medical career spanned nearly four decades, worked for many years at Northwest Medical Center before he opened his own practice near the hospital.

Javonne Young, who owns a senior center across the street from Northwest Medical Center , said Hsu saw his residents regularly.

“Amazing guy. He took care of our participants at our Senior Social Club,” he said. “You see a doctor that’s supposed to know all the proper protocols to disseminate this whole COVID-19, and it got to him, so we just need to take all precautions as necessary and try to get through this.”

It remains unclear when Ilagan contracted the virus.

