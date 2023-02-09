MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Hospital in North Miami is getting a little help from their newest team member, Harmony.

She’s a golden retriever, and Jackson’s first-ever facility assistance dog.

Staff threw a welcome party for Harmony, and she was able to get a special work badge.

“She will help patients walk,” said Tracilyn Urruela, spokesperson for Jackson North Medical Center. “She will get them motivated. She can help them with range of motion by doing different activities, helping them with their dressing. She can get them their slippers and bring them to them so that they’re more motivated to walk and get dressed.”

Harmony underwent two years of training to prepare for this role.

She will be there to bring comfort to patients with different disabilities.

