Jackson Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines to residents 55 and older

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s vaccine rollout is taking another step forward.

Jackson Health will be offering the COVID-19 vaccines to Florida residents 55 and up who have certain medical conditions later this week.

Officials said they will start taking appointments Tuesday, and you must have a signed doctor’s note.

“You can’t take any chances, if you get hit with the COVID you’re going to go to the other side,” said Emilio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was certainly not taking any chances. He was up and in line early for the first day of vaccinations at Viscaya Park in Miramar.

Over the next two weeks, firefighters will administer 500 doses a day and appointments are reserved for Miramar residents 65 and up, South Central/Southeast Focal Point Senior Center members and healthcare workers.

Rodriguez said he’s glad he grabbed the appointment when he did.

“A few minutes later, I looked back, and it was already filled until March the first,” he said.

And more vaccination sites are on the way.

Starting March 3, Miami-Dade College North Campus will become a federal mass vaccination site, one of four in the state.

Officials said it will be open 12 hours a day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and they will administer 2,000 shots a day.

And of course, those doses can’t come soon enough.

On Monday, the Department of Health reported just over 4,100 new COVID cases statewide as the death toll tops 30,000 Florida residents.

Jackson Health officials said they will give updates about available vaccination appointments through social media.

