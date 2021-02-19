Jackson Health to expand COVID vaccinations to Florida residents 55 and older with specific medical conditions

MIAMI (WSVN) -

Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s largest public hospital, will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to include Florida residents between the ages of 55 and 64 with specific health conditions, beginning next week.

Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos Migoya made the announcement of their vaccination criteria on Friday.

“We will also be taking care of people over 55 with 13 specific medical conditions,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified the following conditions to be associated with the most serious risks of COVID-19:

breast cancer

cardiomyopathy

congestive heart failure

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

coronary artery disease with bypass

Down syndrome

end-stage renal failure

leukemia

lung cancer

lymphoma

morbid obesity, defined as a body mass index above 40

sickle cell disease

solid organ transplant recipient

Migoya said appointments would be available online on Tuesday and begin in person on Wednesday at Jackson vaccination sites.

“We’re seeing a slowness in people over 65 coming up with appointments. We have already, as we can see from the stats, we have vaccinated approximately 35% of the population in Miami-Dade County that are over 65,” he said.

In addition to showing proof of Florida residency, patients between the ages of 55 to 64 must also provide a doctor’s note that must show the patient’s name, the medical condition they’re being treated for, the physician’s recommendation/order for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the doctor’s signature.

The doctor’s note must list one of 13 conditions identified by the CDC as high-risk for COVID-19.

To make an appointment, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

