Jackson Health System nixes patient visits, with pediatric, maternity and rehab exceptions

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Health System is no longer allowing visitors for most hospital patients as a measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

In a statement issued Saturday night, officials said the restrictions are going into place effective immediately.

Officials said they will be making exceptions for pediatric, maternity and inpatient rehabilitation patients. However, these patients may only have one healthy visitor per day who is at least 12 years old.

That visitor, officials said, should be the same person every day.

For those who are not being allowed to visit loved ones, JHS officials encouraged calling patients or communicating with them via email or video conferencing.

However, officials said, “Limited exceptions are made by hospital administrators for special circumstances.”

Officials indicated all patients and visitors will be asked screening questions and will be denied entry if the staff feels they pose a risk to patients, guests and heath care workers. Visitors may have their temperature taken before entering.

In addition, officials said, visitors will not be allowed to bring in bags of any kind.

For more information about these changes, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

