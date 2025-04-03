MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a show of support for one of South Florida’s biggest hospitals.

Thursday was the second annual “One Day For Jackson.”

The event raises funds for Jackson Health System.

“The proceeds for One Day For Jackson benefit cutting edge facilities and innovative technologies and advancements all across Jackson Health System,” said Flavia Llizo, CEO of Jackson Health Foundation.

The Jackson Health Campus played host to a carnival that was complete with plenty of games and activities.

“We’re here for our community. We know our workforce is committed to that, our mission, and we’re creating some fun for them and certainly anyone who wants to donate,” said David Zambrana, President and COO of Jackson Health System.

